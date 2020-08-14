1/2
Samuel Calvin Franklin
{ "" }
Samuel Calvin Franklin COLUMBIA - Mr. Samuel Calvin Franklin, 74, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital after a brief illness. He was a 1964 graduate of Dennis High school in Bishopville, SC, and a 1968 graduate of Benedict College. Samuel was a Vietnam Veteran. He was the proprietor of the world famous Franklin's Grocery Store (The 'STO') in Woodrow, SC. Mr. Franklin is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Carolyn Days Franklin; three daughters, Myrna A. Franklin, Jenifer J. Franklin, Marretta J. Franklin; and his beloved grandson, Jonathan A. Franklin.

Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2020.
