Samuel T. "Sam" Carter COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Samuel T. "Sam" Carter, 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Carter passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born August 15, 1929, Sam was the son of the late Samuel T. and Carrie Belle Cooper Carter. A lifelong resident of Columbia, he was a 1946 graduate of Dreher High School. Sam attended Clemson College (now University) for two years, majoring in engineering before transferring to the University of South Carolina to major in accounting. For the majority of the years he was employed, he worked for Glassmaster Company, a manufacturer of fiberglass pleasure boats, and later other products. Sam and his wife, the late Virginia "Ginny" Whitmire Carter, were married for 62 years. Once the two were retired, they enjoyed visiting the beach and mountains. Together they cared for their rose and orchid gardens for as long as they were able. He was a member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. Unable to attend services in later years, he appreciated the TV Ministries of Trenholm Road and Columbia's First Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Carter Stilwell; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sam is survived by his daughters, Carol Swearingen (Bubba) and Cathy Boone (Alan); grandchildren, Suzanna Rooks (Jon), G.W. Swearingen (Kaitlin), Sam Swearingen (Beth), Shelby Swearingen, and Brook Boone; great-grandchildren, Lyon and Elodie Rooks, and Easton and Carter Swearingen; nephew, Ray Stilwell; brother-in-law, Furman Whitmire of Pickens, S.C.; cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205 or to a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020