Samuel D. Anderson, Jr. SUMTER - Samuel D. Anderson, Jr., 92, widower of Sylvia M. Anderson, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Covenant Place. Born in Sumter, he was a son of the late Samuel D. "Bud" Anderson, Sr. and Gussie Booth Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Omar Shrine Temple and Omar Color Guard Unit. He was the past owner of Anderson Transfer Company. Surviving are two daughters, Susan L. Anderson (Al Nickles) and Patricia A. Glenn (Max); one brother, Ralph Anderson of Columbia; four grandchildren, Kent Johnson, Dr. Walker Nickles (Jena), Matthew Nickles and Kylie N. Yancey (Matt); four great-grandchildren, Hazel Grey Nickles, Miller Nickles, McCord Nickles and Elliott Yancey. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sylvia M. Anderson; two brothers, Lloyd and Wallace Anderson and two sisters, Lucille Anderson and Nettie Maude Hucks. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Joseph James officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.

Published in The State on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
