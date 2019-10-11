Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel David Hare. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel David Hare WEST COLUMBIA The funeral service for Samuel "Snook" David Hare, 82, of West Columbia, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with Reverend Charles Wilson officiating. Entombment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Samuel, the beloved husband of Betty Frances Breedlove Hare, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born in Gaston, SC and was the son of the late, Frances Magdeline Spires Hare. Samuel attended Holland Avenue Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of his own Construction Company. Surviving in addition to his wife, Betty Hare of West Columbia; sons, Samuel Hare, Jr., (Lin) of Lexington, and Keith Hare of Lexington; five grandchildren, Kevin Hare, Amanda Chandler, Amber Hare, Dylan Taylor, and Kennedy Hare. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth "Kenny" Hare; sister, Evelyn Barton and brother, James "Skipper" Hare. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 200 Center Point Circle, Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to

