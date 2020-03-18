Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Davis Randazzo COLUMBIA - Samuel Davis Randazzo, 17, of Columbia joined his heavenly family on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 28, 2002, he was the son of Kirk Andrew and Carol Davis Randazzo. Sam was a junior at Ridge View High School, where he was an honors student in the Scholars Academy for Business and Law and enrolled in the School for the Arts. He shared his passion for music by playing baritone in the RVHS Blazer Band, trombone in the RVHS Wind Ensemble, and as principal trombone in the South Carolina Youth Philharmonic. Just recently, he had been cast in the lead role for Seussical: the Musical. Sam was an active member of First Baptist Church, Columbia, where he played in the church orchestra. He constantly advocated for others, had a green thumb, loved to cook, enjoyed Broadway musicals, and adored cats. In addition to his parents, Sam is survived by his sister, Anna Lee Randazzo; paternal grandparents, Peter and Donna Randazzo of Brockport, NY; maternal grandparents, John and Ethel Davis, of Columbia, SC; aunts and uncles, Terry and Arleita Huffstetler, James and Rene Roberts, Lee Randazzo; cousins, Caroline, Katherine, Harrison, Holland and Adam; as well as countless other dear family and friends. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 virus, a small intimate funeral service for Sam will be held privately. Pending clearance, a public Celebration of Life and reception will be held at First Baptist Church of Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the online GoFundMe page established for the Sam Randazzo Memorial Scholarship by visiting:

