Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin , SC 29036
(803)-345-3500
Service
1:00 PM
Chapin United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Chapin United Methodist Church

Samuel Henry Ezzell IRMO - Samuel Henry Ezzell, 81, of Irmo, SC, passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2019. Born in Lancaster, South Carolina, he was the son of the late McRae "Mack" Ezzell and Rebecca McManus Ezzell. Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chapin United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow the service in the church sanctuary. Sam served the South Carolina Highway Patrol in both Richland and Lexington counties. He retired in 1994 as First Sergeant after 34 years. In 1969, Sam was assigned to the Governor's Office for one year under Gov. Robert McNair. Sam also proudly served 38 years in the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. He was deployed to Spain in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis and to Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield in 1991. Sam retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 1998. Sam was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 193. He is survived by his wife, Eva Harmon Ezzell; his daughters, Sharon Jones (Ken), Sherry Simmons (Phil); stepchildren, Monica Adams (Randy), Michael Ray (Nicole); ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren and sisters, Keenan Kizer and Brenda Hammond. He is predeceased by Sylvia Ruff Ezzell, to whom he was married for 42 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapin UMC Building Fund, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

