Samuel Jacob Jeffcoat LEXINGTON Samuel "Sam" Jacob Jeffcoat, 71, of Lexington, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, April 20, 2020. Sam was the son of the late Orvis Streeter and Juanita Corosia Brown Jeffcoat. Born in North, SC, Sam attended Airport High School through 11th grade. He worked with his hands as a builder throughout his life, leaving his mark on homes and projects throughout the Midlands. Sam served as a deacon and Grounds and Building Committee member at Laurel Baptist Church. He was an avid motorcyclist. He could often be found enjoying rides in his Corvette to his favorite breakfast spot, and he cherished time with his friends and family. He is survived by his bride, Linda Faye Jeffcoat (née Hoover), with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, and his two siblings, Richard Earl Jeffcoat (Sandra) and Faye Juanita Goodwin, along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his two children, Brian Jacob Jeffcoat (Angela) and Marsha Faye Jeffcoat; his six grandchildren, Brittany Gladden (Nathan), Emily Uldrick (Dylan), Taylor Whittle, Sarah Grace Whittle, Jacob Jeffcoat, Jackson Whittle, and one great-grandchild, Griffin Gladden. Sam was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his second great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sisters, Cynthia Anne Jeffcoat and Joan Theresa Jeffcoat and his brothers, Billy Wayne Jeffcoat and Orvis Glenn Jeffcoat. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Southland Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. The services will also be available via livestream on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to ABATE of SC, 532 Knox Abbott Dr., Ste. 7, Cayce, SC 29033. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

