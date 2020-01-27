Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Kopack Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Rosary 6:30 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Visitation Following Services Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel J. Kopack, Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral Mass for CMSGT Samuel J. Kopack, Jr., 84, will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with final commendation in Greenlawn Memorial Park with full Military Honors. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home, 845 Leesburg Road, with visitation to follow until 8:30 pm. CMSGT was born in Greenport, NY, and raised in Laurel LI, NY. He was the son of the late Samuel J. Kopack, Sr. and Felyn Gajeski Kopack. He was a graduate of Mattituck High School, NY. He attended USC, Columbia, and Rollins College, Winter Park, FL. CMSGT Kopack retired from the USAF after 26 years of dedicated service, May 1980. He received 2 Bronze Stars, the AF Meritorius Medal, AF Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, NCO Academy Ribbon and AF Good Conduct Medal. He also retired from the US Army Civil Service after 18 years, October 1998, as Senior Engineering Technician. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was the Charter Grand Knight of St. Joseph KofC Council 12554. He was a member of the Post 641 and American Legion Post 6. Surviving are his wife Legare Loftis Kopack; a daughter Angela (Michael) Kopack Kilman; and grandsons Mike and Brandon Kilman, Jaxson and Pierce Kopack (Jackie Jordan), twin sister Helen, Cheshire, NY, sister Mary Ann (John), Friend, NY, brothers Ed (Sharon) Kopack, and Joe (Carolyn) Kopack, Columbia, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Predeceased sons Tony and Mike Kopack and sister Antionette Kopack Dobroski. He was a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Uncle. His family, church, profile, the KofC and support of local charities were important parts of his life. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family with services. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book.

