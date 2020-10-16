Samuel Laundon

February 21, 2001 - October 10, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Sam's short time with us was a life well lived. He put in the work and excelled, whether it was academics, sports, or just life. He was calm, thoughtful, and a great observer of life. Sam made lifelong friends from high school at Enloe to his new life at University of South Carolina. Everyone that Sam touched is better because of him. If you were lucky enough to have him as a friend, you were lucky enough; he was a loyal and kind friend. He loved his dog Jackson for 15 years and they are happy to see each other again. Sam leaves behind his two best friends, his brothers, Thomas Laundon and Rob Laundon. They were fortunate to have strengthened their friendship and love for each other as they all grew into fine young men. But luckier still are his parents, Bill Laundon and Chris McDowell who had the privilege of nurturing his spirit and seeing him become the light that he has been to so many. Grieving his loss are his heartbroken parents, Bill Laundon and Chris McDowell and Peter McDowell; brothers, Thomas and Rob; his grandparents, Shay and Irene Campbell; along with the most supportive extended family anyone could ask for cousins, Katie, Beth, Russell, Kregg, Will, Jackie, Danielle, Emilee; steps Cori, Sarah, Christopher, William, and Erin; the best aunts and uncles Steve and Wendy Boe, Betsy Esch, Bob and Terri Laundon, Tom and Carol Laundon, and give-them-chocolate-bunnies-for-Easter-breakfast Aunt Nancy Laundon, have always been supportive and made an impact on Sam's life.

We will never be the same as we were before this loss, but are ever so much better for having known Sam. He lives on in each of us through our happy memories of his quick smile, humility and kindness to others.

A celebration of Sam's life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Family will receive friends and guests from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a service to immediately follow at 3:00 PM. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Apex Funeral Home in Apex, NC. The service can be seen streaming live on their Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a fund that will be set up in Sam's name to assist students attending the Darla Moore School of Business at USC in Columbia, SC.





