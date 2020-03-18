Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lewis Diggle III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Lewis Diggle III COLUMBIA - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Samuel Lewis Diggle III, husband of Linda S. Diggle, will be held Saturday, March 21 at 1:00pm at Union United Methodist Church, Irmo, SC. Officiating will be Rev. Cooper Stonestreet and Rev. David Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharing God's Love, American Red Cross or Union United Methodist Church. Sam died March 14, 2020 at his home in Columbia. He was born January 30, 1937 in Charlotte, NC. He attended USC and served our country with the US Army during the Berlin Crisis. Early in his career, he worked in sales of material handling equipment before starting his own company, Diggle Equipment Company. He owned and operated the company for 32 years until his retirement. He was active in civic organizations including Irmo Sertoma and was a long-time member of Union United Methodist Church. He was a private pilot, loved golf and enjoyed woodworking. His greatest passion was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild and his greatest love was his wife, Linda. Surviving are daughter, Melinda Rogers (Eric) of Chapin; son, Preston Diggle (Kandi) of Chapin; grandchildren, Alex James (William) of Savannah, GA; Larkin Rogers of Fort Mill; Corbin, Sloan, and Ashton Diggle of Columbia and great-grandchild, Liam James. He is also survived by his brothers, Charlie Diggle (Pat) of Todd, NC and Ted Miller (Johnnie) of Charleston. The family thanks the 11 th floor staff of Prisma Health, SCOA and especially nurses Ann and Dusty and Dr. Charles Butler for their compassionate care.

