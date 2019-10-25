Samuel Robert Ramsey 2/24/1925 - 10/23/2019 WINNSBORO, SC - Mr. Samuel Robert Ramsey, 94, of Winnsboro passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, he was the son of the late John Weldon and Martha Phillips Ramsey. Samuel "Robert" Ramsey is survived by his brother, John "Jack" Ramsey (Betty) and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by two brothers, James "Pat" Ramsey, Jean Ramsey; and three sisters, Mary Eliza "Peggy" Ramsey, Martha Elizabeth "Liba" Martin, and Clara Louise Ramsey. Robert served the United States Army during World War II. He was self employed as a talented carpenter many years. Robert was a lifelong member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock PM Sunday, October27, 2019 at Lebanon Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend Shane Martin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church fellowship hall. The family would like to thank Ridgeway Manor, Hospice Care of South Carolina and several care givers for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery Association, 928 Ramsey Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Ramsey family.

