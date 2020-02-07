Samuel Watkins COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Watkins, Sr. will be held Saturday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Union Baptist Church, Rembert, SC, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mr. Samuel Watkins, 92, entered internal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. He was born April 10. 1928 in Rembert, South Carolina, to the late David and Lula Mae Holiday Watkins.
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2020