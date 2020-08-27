1/1
Sandra Bair Sheppard COLUMBIA - Sandra Bair Sheppard, 81, of Columbia, SC, passed away August 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hungerpiller Cemetery, Elloree, SC. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear mask. Sandra was born in Florence, SC, to the late Jacob "Bub" William Bair and the late Amelia Troutman Bair.She retired from Honeywell, formerly Allied Chemical, as a Lab Technician. She was a member of Manly J.D. Dantzler No. 2633 UDC Chapter, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post, 641.Sandra was also a member of the First Baptist Church, Elloree, SC. Survivors include her nephew, Vincent A. Vogt and wife, Ruth; and great niece, Gabrielle Alexis Vogt. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by a sister, Anna Bair Russell. Memorials may be made to Hungerpillar Cemetery, C/O Linda Griffin, 262 Horse Pond Road, Elloree, SC 29047. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
