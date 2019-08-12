Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29202 (803)-786-6300 Memorial service 3:00 PM Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29202 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Jeannette Miller Blake COLUMBIA - Memorial services for Sandra Jeannette Miller Blake will be 3 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia. Sandra Jeannette Miller Blake transitioned Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland. Born in Columbia, SC, she was the first of six children born to late Vivian and James L. Miller, Jr. A 1965 graduate of C.A. Johnson High School, she went on to earn a B.A. degree in Clothing and Textiles from Howard University in 1973 immersing her lifelong creativity and design skill in the unfettered expression of African and African-American culture, history, beauty and art. After marrying the love of her life and high school sweetheart James V. Blake, Jr. and becoming a new mother, Sandra found few acceptable dolls or toys offering positive depictions of Black children and so, in 1978, began Sanjean OriginalsTM to showcase her originally designed cloth dolls, "The Dollightfull FamilyTM." Her work also includes sculpted porcelain works and portrait dolls, which can be found in the collections of such notables as Oprah Winfrey and Roberta Flack and in the permanent collection of the SC State Museum. Surviving are her husband, James V. Blake, Jr.; two children: Deidre B. (Scott) Sayers and Erik Blake; seven grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee St. MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. Please visit

