Sandra Bradley Leaphart BATESBURG- Sandra Bradley Leaphart, 60, went to her heavenly home on August 15, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 18, at Eastside Baptist Church with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Mitch Bruner officiating. Active pallbearers will be Chad Arant, Jordan McDougall, Reid Rhodes, Al Risinger, Butch West, and Mason Williams. Mrs. Leaphart was the daughter of Cleo Holley Bradley and the late Floyd Bradley. She was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church, the church choir, and a Sunday School Teacher. Mrs. Leaphart was on numerous church committees. She loved her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Leaphart was a true example of a Christian lady and wore a beautiful smile. She is survived by her husband, Tony Leaphart; mother, Cleo; son and daughter-in-law, Craig (Autumn) Warren of Redford, Michigan; daughters and sons-in-laws, Amanda (James) Nicholes, Marci (Chad) Arant, and Maggie Leaphart all of Leesville; brothers and sister-in-law, Mike (Phyllis) Bradley, Bobby Bradley, and Floyd Bradley, Jr all of Leesville; sisters and brother-in-law, Gayle Botner of Washington, Michigan, Iris (Bruce) Reuter of Prosperity; and grandchildren, Mason Williams, Mia Ortiz, Drew Arant, Luke Warren, Anthony Nicholes, Rian Warren and Madison Nicholes. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, August 17, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at her residence. Memorials can be made to Eastside Baptist Church, PO Box 2159, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2019