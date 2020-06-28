Sandra Veretta Bates Brooks COLUMBIA - Sandra Veretta Bates Brooks transitioned from her earthly home to her eternal home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 4:36 pm. Sandra was the daughter of Evelyn Toliver Caldwell and the late Uzell Bates. She was born March 6, 1957, in Columbia, South Carolina, and departed this life at Prisma Richland Hospital. Sandra was the second born of five children. She was educated in the public schools of Richland County and a graduate of Dreher High School class of 1975. She was employed by Palmetto Health Baptist for 20 plus years. She leaves us with the sorrow of her passing and we will cherish her memories, left behind is her three children; Tueri Bates, Terrance Bates, and Ashleigh Wells. One sister; Sheila (Nathaniel) Heatley; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and other dear friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Brooks will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020, 1:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.