Service Information
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington , SC 29072
(803)-490-7137
Visitation
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Fellowship Hall
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Lake Murray Boulevard
Columbia , SC

Sandra Eargle Howe COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Sandra Eargle Howe, 81, will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM , at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Lake Murray Boulevard, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 AM in the Fellowship Hall. Mrs. Howe went to her heavenly home Friday, November 15, 2019. Born in Salisbury, NC, she was an only child of the late Roy Sanders Barnwell and Elizabeth Fleming Barnwell. Mrs. Howe was a faithful member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church where she loved worshiping with her family. Sandra loved Christian music and frequented concerts where she stalked many of her favorite artists, David Phelps and Charlotte Ritchie, The Gaither Vocal Band, and Jason Crabb. She retired from Folline Vision Center and worked at Advance America after retirement. Mrs. Howe was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Ollie Eargle. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon Mann (Steve) of Columbia, Kathy O'Quinn (Perry) of Chapin, Debbie Dyches of Lexington, Robin Traufler (Mike) of Columbia, Pamela Green (Michael) of Duncan; grandchildren Rachel Mann, Jackson (Marisa) and Cody (Caroline) Gentry, Jason (Elizabeth) and Kevin (Elena) O'Quinn, Shawn (Keith) Hutto, Ryan (Miki) Dyches, Matthew and Andrew Traufler, Jacob and Jordan Brady; great-grandchildren Porter Gentry, Quinn Gentry, JP and Bennett O'Quinn, Jonathan

