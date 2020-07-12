Sandra Frick-Helms, PhD., RN COLUMBIA - Sandra Frick-Helms, PhD., RN a respected academic, dedicated play therapist, and beloved wife, mother, sister, and Nonnah passed away July 5, 2020, in Columbia. Born on Feb. 2, 1942, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Sandi was the daughter of the late Lt. Colonel Charles Kenneth Buckwalter and Mrs. Mildred Ann Buckwalter. A gifted teacher and advocate for children, she was a clinical professor who also held the status of Professor Emeriti at the University of South Carolina's College of Nursing. She authored numerous book chapters, journal articles on play therapy, child growth, and development. Sandi was Founding President of the South Carolina Association for Play Therapy (SCAPT). She was a recipient of the Association for Play Therapy's Service Award and USC's Michael J. Mungo Teaching Award. "A lifelong Gamecock, she held a PhD in Education from the University of South Carolina and was an APT Registered Play Therapist - Supervisor and Certified Supervisor and Professor of Child Psychotherapy and Play Therapy." She is predeceased by her stepson, John H. Helms, Jr., and sister-in-law, Meredith Helms Matthews. She is survived by her husband, John H. Helms; her children, Daniel F. Frick III (Marcie), Charles K. Frick (Rene), and Lisa Frick Szuhy; stepchildren, Amy Lewis (Mark) and David Helms (Amanda); eight grandchildren: Meghan, Christopher, Tanner, Ashlyn, Rebecca, Coleman, Matthew and Ainsley, siblings, Georgette Sandifer, Susan Thomas, and David Buckwalter; sister-in-law, Janis Helms King, mother-in-law, Jessie Helms, and her beloved cats, Zelda and Casper. To her many talents and accomplishments, Sandi can add being an exemplary "Nonnah" to her grandchildren, who threw the most elegant tea parties, organized the best birthday shopping trips, and supported them in all their endeavors. She had an artist's sensibility and created beautiful quilts, embroidery, and hand-painted clothing. She was an avid reader and kept the rest of her family supplied with books. She was brilliant, forever learning, and had a kind, open heart. Her family both cherished and admired her, and will miss her dearly. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PETSinc 300 Orchard Dr, West Columbia, SC 29170 or Sistercare 1820 Morlaine Rd, Cayce, SC 29033. "And though she be but little, she is fierce." William Shakespeare Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com