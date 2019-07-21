Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gittinger "Sandy" Gates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra "Sandy" Gittinger Gates MONROEVILLE, AL - Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Gittinger Gates, age 70, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 under hospice care at her residence in Monroeville, AL. She had a rare brain illness, PML. Mrs. Gates was a native of Columbia, SC and a graduate of A. C. Flora High School and the University of South Carolina where she majored in history. After college Sandy moved to work in Atlanta and then New Mexico before moving to Florida where she worked for NASA and retired as a procurement analyst. Sandy worked in many booster club jobs to support the various sports teams of her children. She and her husband spent many weekends on the road traveling to sporting events and valued the relationships made with other families involved in the games. She was able to see one son play in the Division III College World Series. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, C. McFerron Gittinger and Mary Katherine Timberlake Gittinger. Survivors include: her husband of 39 years, Mr. John Gates of Monroeville, AL; step-daughter, Kimberly Tacke of Aurora, Colorado; two sons, Dr. Scott Gates (Amanda) of Pace, FL and Stephen Gates (Karmen) of Brandon, MS; two sisters, Joanne Brown of Woodbridge, Virginia and Marsha Gittinger of Hernando, FL; 4 grandchildren, Brendon Tacke, Mason Tacke, Jackson Gates, and Ellie Gates; and a great-grandson. A family memorial service will be held September 28 in Pace, FL.

