Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256

Sandra Hudson WEST COLUMBIA - Sandra Jo Hudson, 66, of West Columbia, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Rome, GA, on June 13, 1953, she was the daughter of the late James Leonard and Blanche Sweet Hudson. Ms. Hudson's family moved to South Carolina in 1955. In her youth, Sandra attended First Baptist Church in West Columbia. She attended Brookland Elementary School and Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School. Growing up in West Columbia, she was employed by Kroger Grocery as a "bag boy," where she earned the status of "Employee of the Month" twice. She later became a resident of the Babcock Center, where she lived in several locations, the last of which was "Comanche" in West Columbia. This is where she fulfilled her joy of living independently. Her family wishes to thank the counselors and staff for their dedicated and compassionate care of Sandra while she was a resident. She is survived by her brother, James L. "Jim" Hudson, Jr. (Sylvia) of Liberty Hill, SC; nephew, Matheson "Matt" Hudson of West Columbia, SC; and her great-niece, Skyler Grace Hudson of Lexington, SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Leigh Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral Services will be private. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

