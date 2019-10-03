Sandra Melo (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-776-1092
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
Obituary
Sandra Melo ELGIN - Sandra Melo, 64, of Elgin, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 due to a brief illness. She leaves behind her husband, Ramon Melo of Hopkins; son, James Dane of Elgin; two sisters, Patricia Miranda and Debra Gutierrez, both of Greenville; a niece, Kristie Springs and nephew, Joshua Sellers, both of Florence. A memorial will be held at Thompson Funeral Home located at 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019
