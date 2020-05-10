Sandra S. Brown LEXINGTON, SC - Sandra S. Brown, 59, of Lexington, SC passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her son and daughter-in-law's home surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Sandy is the daughter of Betty T. Smith and the late Danny H. Smith. She is survived by her sons Eric Brown and his wife Ashley and their children Emma Ray, expecting Anneliese, and predeceased Wyatt; and Kevin Brown; her siblings Sheila (Charles) Gatch; Danny (Ann) Smith; her nieces and nephews Deana (Rhyman, Mady, Charlee, Maci Ann) Lyons, Drew (Bella Velina) Gatch, Shannon (Jeff, Emily, Gavin) Boyer, and Shelby Smith; life long friends Janet, Mark, and Natalie Plaehn; Sherri and Bud Norton, Tiffany and Jonathon (Surina, Jackson, Landon, Addison) Ruth. She was predeceased by her brother Stan Smith. Sandy's joys in life were her faith and love for God, being with family and friends, and her passion for Clemson Tiger football. Love and faith is what defined Sandy's life. She loved her Lord and Savior and being able to serve our God. She clung to her faith through the ups and downs of life. She loved serving God as a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Volunteering with the youth and showing them God's love was very important to her. Her love for God showed in her love for helping others. This love and faith spilled into every part of her life, but especially to her family. Sandy's two sons were the center of her world. Sandy always held tight and cherished her family. Sandy's favorite pastime was spending as much time celebrating life with family and friends. The love for her family and friends was endless.She had the biggest and most generous caring heart. If there was anything she could do to help those around her, she would. She loved planning for get togethers, dinners, parties, and even for no reason at all, just to get the "crew" together. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sandy Brown to A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) at www.cancerfamilies.org/donation-in-memory-of or mail to 4115 Drake Street, Suite #4, Houston, TX 77005. Online register at barr-price.com Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.