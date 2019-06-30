Sandra Lee Saurer IRMO - Lee Kelley (Byrdic) Saurer, 69, of Irmo, passed away on Wednesday, June 26th, surrounded by family. She was born on December 23, 1949 in Bethesda, MD to the late Willie Grady Kelley and Ann Claire LaVoie Kelley. She is survived by two daughters, Julie Bedinger (Sean) and Amy Scheibel; five grandchildren, Jack, Reese, and Ryan Bedinger, Emily and Reagan Scheibel; and one sister, Ann Kelley Bentley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brother, Larry Bauer. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday July 5, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Cancer Research Institute, Web Donation, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York NY 10006-3111. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 30, 2019