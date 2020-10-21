Sandy Knotts
March 30, 1946 - October 19, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Sandra "Sandy" E. Knotts
Irmo-Sandra (Sandy) Ellen Knotts was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on October 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sandra was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Elvin Knotts of Woodford, South Carolina on March 30, 1946. Sandra served our country in the United States Army, where she attained the rank of Sergeant First Class and was a veteran of the Gulf War. After retiring from The Army, she embarked on a second career with the University Of South Carolina as the Assistant to the Dean of the School of Engineering. She retired from USC in 2017.
Sandra leaves behind her sister, Deborah Davis of Anderson, S.C., Niece Amy (John) Sease of Leesville, S.C., Nephews Thomas, Joseph (Sarah), Matthew (Dana) and David (Amy) Knotts, as well as many great Nieces and Nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved friends Les Beard and Katie Bassett. Sandra was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mildred Knotts of Woodford SC, and her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Mary Knotts of Anderson, SC.
Sandra's earthly remains will be interred at the family plot at Pen Branch Church Cemetery in Woodford, SC. Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Though Sandra never had children of her own, she will be remembered as a mother and grandmother to many, as she was always there to serve as the foundation on which her family was built. She was a beloved friend and mentor, and was one of God's own Angels, sent to show us Gods Light, through her love, kindness, and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Army Emergency Relief Fund.
Online register at Barr-Price.com