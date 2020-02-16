Sara Kristine Allgood IRMO Sara Kristine Allgood, 74, widow of Elbert A. "Bud" Allgood died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born May 19, 1945 in Anchorage, Alaska to Herbert B. and Winifred C. Bridges. Sara retired as a hostess at the Cracker Barrel on Bush River Road. She was the mother of Brian N. Allgood; stepmother of Eunice Allgood Brown; and sister to John D. Bridges, Beverlee Veronelli and Lawrence B. Bridges. A memorial will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020