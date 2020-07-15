Sara Ann Boulware Fogle ELLOREE, SC - Sara Ann Boulware Fogle, 78, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Mrs. Fogle was born November 30, 1941 in Columbia, S.C. She was the daughter of the late charlie M. Boulware and the late Carrie Banks Boulware. She was the widow of James Valley Fogle. Mrs. Fogle was a retired state employee with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, S.C. where she served in many capacities, Red Hat Ladies, Pythian Ladies, united Daughters of the Confederacy, Eastern Star and the Elloree Garden Club. The funeral will be graveside: 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Verneil Road Elloree, S.C., conducted by Rev. Mitch Evans. Due to the circumstances concerning Covid-19, the family will be observing social distancing protocol. She is survived by three daughters, Eugenia L. "Genie" Fogle, Lexington, S.C., Wendy F. (Jimmy) Woods, Lexington, S.C., Clisha F. (Jeff) Weathers, of Moncks Corner, S.C.; two sisters, Mary B. Wells, Columbia, S.C., Carolyn B. (Jimmy) Sanders, Seneca, S.C.; one brother, Mack (Becky) Boulware, Salisbury, N.C.; five grandchildren, Tyler G. Woods, Ramsey Ann Woods, Jackson L. Weathers, Hampton J. Weathers and Davis B. Weathers. She waqs pre-deceasedd by a brother, Charles Thomas "Tom" Boulware. The family suggest memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, S.C., P. O. Box 487, Elloree, S.C. or Elloree Heritage Museum, P. O. Box 54, Elloree, S.C. 297047. Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. is serving the family.



