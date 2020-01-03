Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Ann Caban. View Sign Service Information Mayer Funeral Home 222 St. James St. Georgetown , SC 29440 (843)-546-4184 Memorial service 11:00 AM Prince George Winyah Church Send Flowers Obituary



Sara Ann Caban GEORGETOWN - Sara Ann Caban, wife of Charles H. Caban, died peacefully after a long illness on January 1, 2020 Born in Columbia on November 29, 1941 to James Bradley Tallon Sr. and Meda Randolph Tallon. The family later moved to Lamar, where Sara Ann was raised. A graduate of Lamar High School, Sara Ann then matriculated to Furman University, where she received her BA in Music Education in 3 1/2 years. She was a member of the Furman Singers and performed in concerts in various locations. While attending Furman, Sara Ann met Clemson University Engineering student Charles H. Caban, who would later become her devoted husband of 54 years. After graduating, she taught public school music at Myrtle Beach Grammar School and Myrtle Beach Grade School. On August 6, 1965, Sara Ann married the love of her life at the Myrtle Beach AFB Chapel. After living in Kansas City MO, Homestead FL and Fairhope AL, they settled in Marietta GA, where she and Charles went on to raise their two sons, Bradley Charles and Christopher Roman. After retirement, the couple moved to Georgetown, where they were faithful members of the Prince Georgy Winyah Church. Sara Ann was the proud Gran to four grandchildren. Sara Ann will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, avid scuba diver, commercial real estate broker, music teacher, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and church choir member. Predeceased by her parents, Sara Ann is survived by: her husband, Charles: children, Brad (Jacky) Caban of Gulf Shores AL and Chris (Suzanne) of Dacula GA: grandchildren, James Bradley "JB" Caban, Andrew "Drew" Caban, Kallista Caban, and Roman Caban; sister, Miriam Tallon Swiler (Brad) of Georgetown; brother, James Bradley Tallon Jr. (Penny) of Lynchburg; and nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorial Services will be eleven o'clock, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Prince George Winyah Church. Officiating will be the Rev. E, Ragland Coxe The family will receive friends Friday following the service in Prince George Winyah Church Parish Hall. Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the National , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

