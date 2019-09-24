Sara Ann Shelton BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Sara Ann Parrott Shelton, 86, of Blackville, SC, wife of Riley T. Shelton, Sr. will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, the day of their 71st wedding anniversary at eleven o'clock a.m. at the Blackville First Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Terry and Reverend Ken Frederick officiating; burial will be held in the Blackville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Tuesday, September 24th at the home 429 Main St., Blackville, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be sent to Hope for the World- India, P.O. Box 835, Hartwell, GA 30643. Mrs. Shelton went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019. Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years Riley T. Shelton, Sr.; a daughter Joy (Mark) Avera of North Charleston, SC; sons Steve (Lorraine) Shelton of Aiken, SC, Riley Thurman (Debbie) Shelton, Jr. of Hartwell, GA; daughter-in-law Debbie Shelton of Simpsonville, SC; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren She was preceded in death by a son Ranny Garland Shelton and a daughter-in-law Terri Shelton. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019