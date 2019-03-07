Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Bacot. View Sign

Sara Gasque Bacot HOOVER, AL - Mrs. Sara Gasque Bacot, 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Hoover, AL. She was born on July 30, 1919, in Marion, SC, at Oak Hall, her antebellum home. She graduated from Marion High School and attend Winthrop College. She was married to the late Errol LeTrone Bacot of Conway, SC, for 52 yrs and was the daughter of the late William Evans and Eady Owens Gasque of Marion, SC. She was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC for over 57 yrs. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23. She served with the International Students Ministry for 32 yrs and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was an avid bridge player and participated in several bridge clubs. She loved flowers and was a member of the Lilac Garden Club in Columbia for many years. Mrs. Bacot was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Errol LeTrone Bacot, Jr. (Debbie) of Little Mountain, SC; her daughter, Sara Bacot Brooker (Chuck) of Homewood, AL; granddaughter, Sara Cheri Bacot Brooker; grandsons: David William Bacot Brooker (Jennifer); Michael David Blizzard; and Timothy Patrick Blizzard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bacot was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Gasque McDowell and her brother, William Evans Gasque, Jr.. A graveside service for the family will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Lakewood Ave., Conway, SC, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.. The Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway is assisting the family. The family wishes to express gratitude and deep appreciation to the staff at the South Haven Health and Rehab facility in Hoover, AL, for their excellent care and support given to Mrs. Bacot.

Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close