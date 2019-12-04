Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Baker Jernigan. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Covenant Place Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Baker Jernigan SUMTER, SC - Sara Baker Jernigan, 97, widow of Frank B. Jernigan, to whom she was married 67 years, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Charlie L. Baker, Jr. and Lottie Watts Baker on July 23, 1922. Other than the years she followed her husband in the Army and later in Civilian Occupation, she lived in and loved Sumter, SC. She graduated from Girls High School and Winthrop College (1943) where she received a degree in Mathematics. She later obtained an Elementary Education degree from the University of SC. Sara taught in the public schools for 17 years and was one of the six teachers to form Wilson Hall School. There she taught first grade for 21 years. Until her health prevented her, she was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class and the U.M.W. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary - having served in all areas and as President for three years. She was a former member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Red Hat Society, and the Cosmopolitan Club. After the death of her husband, she moved to Covenant Place in 2011 where again she was active having served as Secretary and President of the Residential Council. Surviving are one son, Billy Jernigan (Celia) of Columbia and two daughters, Frankie Abbott (Bob) of Sumter and Peggy Russ of Charleston. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bobby Abbott (Pam), Patrick Abbott (Patti), Cathy Rash (Clayton) and Amanda Smith (J.D.) and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, Alma Smith, Jean Hammett; two brothers, Charlie Baker, Jr. and Douglas Baker and one grandson, Blake Jernigan. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Rev. David Day officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumter Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. In addition, there will also be a Memorial Service at 2 PM Friday at Covenant Place with Dr. David Richardson officiating. Former students are especially invited to attend this service. Memorials may be made to the Bereavement Fund of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150 or to the Hourly Employment Gift Fund (HEGF) of Covenant Place, 2825 Carter Road, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to

