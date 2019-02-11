Sara Crim WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Sara Crim, 93, will be 3:00 pm Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Mt. Hebron UMC. The family will receive family and friends in the Family Life Center from 1:30-3:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Thompson Senn family cemetery. Mrs. Crim passed away Saturday February 9, 2019. She was born October 13, 1925 and was the daughter of the late George Lee and Frances Senn. She was a member of Mt. Hebron UMC where she worked for many years with 2 year old Sunday school and Hebron Day School. Surviving are her sons, George (Angie) Crim, Clarence (Joyce) Crim, daughter, Rita (Harold) Vinson, daughter-in-law, Debbie Crim, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude L. Crim, Sr. sons, Claude J. Crim, Jr., Vandy L. Crim and daughter-in-law, Dorthy Crim. She was also predeceased by all her siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron UMC, Building Fund or Hebron Day School. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2019