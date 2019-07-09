Sara Denise (Neecy) Kyzer WEST COLUMBIA - Sara Denise (Neecy) Kyzer was met at Heaven's Gate by her Savior Sunday morning, July 7, 2019. Denise was born March 11, 1976 to Jacob D. & Debbie Backman Kyzer. She died after a courageous battle with cancer. Neecy was a graduate of Lexington High School and a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a BS in Psycology and a Masters in Counseling. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Angela (Greg) Walters and brother Jace (Leanne) Kyzer; nephews, Brandon Walters and Tucker Kyzer; nieces, Lauren Walters and Charlotte Kyzer; Godchild Kyla Ehlke; aunt, Phyllis (Doug) Shackelford; uncles, Leonard (Peggy) Backman, Roger (Sylvia) Backman, and Danny (Gwen) Backman. She is also survived by her cousins Rebekah Graber, Wesley (Jenny) Backman, Melissa (Dewayne) Kaufholz, Adam (Kristy) Backman, Tracy (Brad) Davis; and 7 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandparents, Jake and Pearl Kyzer and Jim and Zelma Backman. Neecy loved life and her family. She was a gifted counselor and was much loved by her co-workers. She was known for her direct honesty, sarcasm and laughter. She will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 at Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 9, 2019