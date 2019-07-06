Sara Dukes Mills COLUMBIA - Sara Dukes Mills, 83, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born September 29, 1935 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Honorable John Harpin Dukes and Eugenia Andersen Dukes. Growing up in Orangeburg, she is best remembered for riding her beloved horse "Ladybug" down Columbia Avenue. Sara attended Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She transferred to the University of South Carolina in Columbia where she graduated with a degree in English and Theatre. She was a teacher of special needs children in the South Carolina school system and was instrumental in establishing the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs at Union United Methodist Church where she served as a teacher for many years. In addition to teaching, Sara was actively involved in the community having served as President of the Hyatt Park Parent Teacher Association and was recognized with an outstanding service award by the Student Council of Irmo High School in appreciation of her kind words and support in making the community and school a better place. She was a devoted Episcopalian. Sara was a caring and loving mother and grandmother. She especially cherished her role as "Grammy" to her four grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Sara Horton Mills. She is survived by sons, John Andersen Mills (Eleanor) of Apex, North Carolina, and Michael Stuart Mills of Columbia, daughter, Lee Mills Finney (Charles) of Boca Raton, Florida and grandchildren, Barbara Elizabeth Mills, John Stuart Mills (Cara), Dr. Chandler Finney Inabinet (Walker), and Colin Elizabeth Finney. Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, 606 Beaty Street, Conway, South Carolina, officiated by the Rev. Lindsey Inman. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the services. Interment following the service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The State on July 6, 2019