Sara M. Gantt WAGENER - Sara Elizabeth (Mitchell) Gantt, 90, entered into rest Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Sara is survived by her daughter, Angela Carothers; niece, Elisabeth Mitchell; nephew, John Mitchell; great-nieces, Casey Lea Lewis and Sherry Ann Jennings; and her cat, Sweetie Pie. Preceding Mrs. Gantt in death were her parents Martin W. Mitchell and Maybelle S. Mitchell, her husband Brunson Gantt and her brothers J. B. Mitchell, Martin Witt Mitchell and her son-law, Barry Carothers. Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Wagener on Saturday Aug. 17th. The family will receive visitors from 10-11 with service and burial to follow. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 398 Wagener, SC 29164. Condolences may be made to the Gantt family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2019