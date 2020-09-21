1/
Sara Hunter
Sara Hunter KERSHAW, S.C. - Sara Agnes Hunter, 91, of Kershaw, passed away, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Wildwood Downs, Columbia. Born in Jefferson, she was a daughter of the late Dave Robertson and Azilee Kirkley Robertson. She retired from Skyline Ltd., and was a member of Fork Creek United Methodist Church. Most importantly, she loved her family and animals. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. Mrs. Hunter was married to the late Robert Hunter. Surviving are 3 children, Mary Young and her husband, Ardell of Camden, Robert K. Hunter and his wife, DeLaine of Ringgold, GA and Angie Faile and her husband, Roger of Kershaw; 9 grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren ; a few great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bill Robertson and his wife, Sylvia, Jerry Roberson and his wife, Shuler of Chester; 2 sisters, Shelby Poche of Chester and Betty Lynn of Jefferson. In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 children, Larry Hunter, Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter and Karen Horton and a brother, Dave "Son" Robertson, Jr. A graveside service will be held Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. in Kershaw City Cemetery. Pastor Steven Sullivan , minister of Taxahaw Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Hunter made to made to Fork Creek United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 308, Jefferson, S.C. 29718. Baker Funeral Home is serving the Hunter family. www.bakerfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
SEP
21
Burial
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kershaw City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
