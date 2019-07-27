Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Riley Light. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Calling hours 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Hodges United Methodist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Riley Light COLUMBIA - Sara "Bird" Frances Riley Light, 70, resident of Columbia and formerly of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Greenwood, September 17, 1948, she was a daughter of the late John Stillwell and Essie Lee Langley Riley. Sara was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Lander University and USC Upstate. She was formerly employed by Self Regional Healthcare and later retired from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Greenwood Office. She was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church. Surviving are four sons, Hunter Light and Ginny of Ashville, NC, Harrison Light and Laura of Hodges, Wilson Light of Ft. Benning, GA and Carson Light of Surfside Beach, SC; fiance, Frank Cummings of Columbia, SC and a sister, Lina Blizzard and husband Clyde of Greenwood; eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday at Hodges United Methodist Church with Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce and Rev. Jana Creighton officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Paul O'Dell, Travis Blizzard, Rusty Creighton, Tommy Crosby, Jess Cummings and Pete Glennon. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 3:00 Sunday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hodges United Methodist Church, PO Box 236/106 Robertson Street, Hodges, SC 29653. For online condolences visit

Sara Riley Light COLUMBIA - Sara "Bird" Frances Riley Light, 70, resident of Columbia and formerly of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Greenwood, September 17, 1948, she was a daughter of the late John Stillwell and Essie Lee Langley Riley. Sara was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Lander University and USC Upstate. She was formerly employed by Self Regional Healthcare and later retired from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Greenwood Office. She was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church. Surviving are four sons, Hunter Light and Ginny of Ashville, NC, Harrison Light and Laura of Hodges, Wilson Light of Ft. Benning, GA and Carson Light of Surfside Beach, SC; fiance, Frank Cummings of Columbia, SC and a sister, Lina Blizzard and husband Clyde of Greenwood; eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday at Hodges United Methodist Church with Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce and Rev. Jana Creighton officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Paul O'Dell, Travis Blizzard, Rusty Creighton, Tommy Crosby, Jess Cummings and Pete Glennon. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 3:00 Sunday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hodges United Methodist Church, PO Box 236/106 Robertson Street, Hodges, SC 29653. For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com . Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Light family. Published in The State on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close