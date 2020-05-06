Sara W Stogner BONNEAU BEACH - Sara Anna Wheat Stogner 86, of Bonneau Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Sara was born in Gaffney, SC, the daughter of Grace Little Wheat and Horace Archer Wheat, Sr. She grew up in Columbia, SC. She is lovingly remembered by 2 daughters, Ginny (Wayne) Robinson of Spartanburg, SC, and Becky (Jay) Hicks of Bonneau Beach, SC, and by her 5 grandchildren, William (Dottie) Tyson of Woodstock, GA, Anna (James) Fuller of Columbia, SC, Laurie (Jay) Thomy of Raleigh, NC, Courtney (Andy) Arnold of Mt Pleasant, SC, and John Hicks of Aiken, SC. She is also loved and remembered by 7 great grandchildren. Sara was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Allen "Buddy" Stogner. Sara was is survived by 2 brothers, Harley (Lou) Wheat of Elgin, SC, and Jim Wheat of Gaston, SC, and 1 sister, Katie Whigham of Sylvia, NC. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Prior to her retirement, Sara was a mortgage loan banker and was co-owner Stogner Appraisal Services in Laurens, SC. A celebration of Sara's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Sara's RN, Ronice, of Heartland Hospice and Occupational Therapist, Nicole, of Fox Rehab. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of the Lowcountry, 1070 Tobias Gadson Blvd #203, Charleston, SC 29407.



