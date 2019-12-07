Sarah B. Connell LEXINGTON Funeral Service for Sarah Bingham Connell, 87, will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Congaree Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Congaree Baptist Church 101 Pine Ridge Drive West Columbia, SC 291782. Sarah went to be with the Lord December 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Sarah, also known as Nana, was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest Carl Bingham and Eunice Grant Bingham; brothers, James "Jim" Bingham and Robert "Bob" Bingham; sisters, Betty Bingham McEachern and Dorothy Mae Bingham. Sarah is survived by her son, Franklin "Steve" (Ronda) Connell; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Jerry) Senn; grandchildren, Andrew Senn, Samantha (Skylar) Ashby, Matthew (Samantha) Senn, Tyler Connell and Grant Connell; 3 great grandchildren, Layten, Emmalee, and Chasen. Sarah was born September 12, 1932 in Franklin, NC and grew up in Murphy, NC. After moving to Columbia, she attended school at the State Hospital earning her LPN. She worked as a charge nurse from 1953 to 1961. Sarah also worked as a cosmetologist during this time. She went to work for Bell South Telecommunications where she worked until she retired. In the years after retirement she worked at the Dollar Tree. Sarah loved her family and they loved her dearly. Her hobbies were watching Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, reading, and crocheting. Congaree Baptist Church was a big part of her life. She served as Secretary of the Treasurer for many years, she was a devoted choir member, and loved the Loyalty Sunday Class. Sarah also served her community as a volunteer with the Lexington Police Department in the Citizens Academy. She was a member of the Homeland Security System as a member of triage. The family wishes to Thank MSA Hospice care, Ms. Pearly, Darlene, Jackie, and Robin for the loving care that they gave. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Dec. 7, 2019