Sarah Davis Barber COLUMBIA - Sarah Davis Barber, 103, departed her earthly life and entered her eternal life April 15, 2019. She was born November 27, 1915 to Lillie Mae Gallman and John Davis in Columbia, South Carolina. She attended Booker T. Washington High School. Sarah was baptized at an early age and was a faithful member of Second Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina. Sarah married James "Jim" Barber, Sr., and of their union two children were born; Annahbelle Barber Hiller and James Barber, Jr. She also raised her special nephew, George Buggs. Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted grandson and caregiver William "Jimmy" Hiller (Marian); a special niece, Louise Mayes; and a plethora of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The homegoing service for Mrs. Barber will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:00 PM at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Avenue with burial in Palmetto Cemetery, 5101 Fairfield Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2019