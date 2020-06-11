Sarah Bedell Biser LEXINGTON - Sarah Bedell Biser, 92, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Shealy (Carl), and Ann Nunamaker (Jerry), and grandsons, Bates Nunamaker and Taylor Nunamaker (Clara). She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Nevin M. Biser, Jr.; sister, Ann Steverson; and brothers, David Bedell and Richard Bedell. Sarah was born in Ridgeland, SC on March 30, 1928 to the late Benjamin and Ola Bedell. She graduated from Ridgeland High School and Limestone College where she earned a BA degree in Public School Music. She began her career as a public school music teacher, later transitioning to teaching private piano lessons. She grew up active in Ridgeland Baptist church, having been raised as the granddaughter of a Baptist minister. She joined Pilgrim Lutheran Church shortly after her marriage where she remained a member for 60 years. She served her Lord as Choir Director, Sunday School teacher, Circle leader, and Council member. Sharing her faith was a priority in her life. She could often be found working in her yard with her flowers. She also enjoyed quilting and crocheting, with many family members being the beneficiaries of her afghans. Her family and friends held a special place in her heart and she has left them with many wonderful memories. Services are being handled by Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Jun. 11, 2020.