Sarah Sewell Brown WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Sarah Sewell Brown will be 1PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in West Columbia with interment to follow. The family will receive friends 3- 6PM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia. Sarah Sewell Brown transitioned Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Agape House of Lexington. Born in Cayce, SC, she was the beloved daughter of the late George and Mattie Young. A 1947 graduate of Lakeview High School, she later attended Benedict College before finding employment at R.H. Fulmer School in Lexington County. Surviving are her seven children: Wilbur (Debbie) Sewell, Jr., Marvin E. (Eartha) Sewell, Tony (Debra) Sewell, Titus (Rosiland) Sewell, Carlvan Sewell, Willeene (William) Gray, and Darleene Sewell Jones; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; three great- great-grandchildren; a sister, Rebecca Gates; and other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on June 8, 2019