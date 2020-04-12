Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Carpenter Scarborough. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Jane Carpenter Scarborough COLUMBIA Sarah Jane Carpenter Scarborough was born on January 19, 1932, in Elkin, North Carolina to Joseph Augustus and Marie (Bivins) Carpenter. Sarah passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Having been raised in western North Carolina as a child, she graduated from UNC-Greensboro (then a Women's College), in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secretarial Administration. After graduation, she traveled to Europe with several of her closest college friends. Beginning on a ship to England and then on to the Netherlands, she and her friends purchased bicycles and rode them throughout Europe - once spending the night in a barn - and occasionally catching rides when the mountains grew steep. One by one, her friends would either take jobs (in France or Spain) or return home. Sarah stayed behind, working as a civilian for the US Army in Kaiserslautern, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. There she met and married Claude Mood Scarborough Jr. (d. 2012) on June 30, 1955. Upon returning to Claude's childhood home in Columbia, SC, Sarah began to work as a typesetter for the Associated Press office in Columbia while Claude began to build his career as an attorney (eventually becoming Senior Managing Partner of Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough). Sarah's support and encouragement of her husband was an integral part of the success of his career. After leaving her job in order to care for her four children, Sarah remained constantly occupied, working on various arts and crafts such as knitting, needlepoint, embroidery and watercolor. She was on the Altar Guild of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and volunteered to work as a receptionist for the Dean's office for many years. She also donated innumerable knitted afghans for their annual Bazaar. In the 1970's she joined two close friends, Mary Lou Price and Jane Smith, as a co-worker in their shop on Devine Street named the "Friendly Yarn Shop." There she passed on her vast knowledge of the crafts that she had learned over the years to customers. In addition to these skills, she was also an avid gardener and a member of the Columbia Garden Club for many years. Her love for nature, for birds and their songs were passed on to her children. She is survived by her children, Sarah Scarborough-Perrault (Dave) and Beth Scarborough both of Columbia, SC, Claude III (Monica) of Atlanta, GA and Gelene Scarborough of New York, NY; one grandchild, Katie Scarborough of Atlanta GA; and her only sibling, sister Mary Ann Sartain (Pete) of Monroe, NC; as well as many other relatives and beloved friends. She will forever be remembered for her generosity and caring nature, her creativity which pervaded every aspect of her life, and her devotion to her husband of 57 years. We will miss her enormously. Her family will be forever grateful for the tender and unfailing care she received from the staff of Right at Home, allowing her to pass on peacefully in the home where she had lived for fifty-five years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation (

