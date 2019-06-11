Sarah Creegan Coggins WEST COLUMBIA The family of Sarah Creegan Coggins, 74, will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Coggins, known by her friends as "Sally", passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Barbara Catherine Meyers Creegan. She was the wife of the late James William Coggins, Jr. A devout Catholic, Mrs. Coggins was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Mrs. Coggins was a graduate of Charlotte Catholic High School. She received her Radiology Technician degree from Mercy Hospital in Charlotte and worked for many years in numerous hospitals and doctors' offices before retiring. Surviving are her daughter, Kim Harris; son, Todd Coggins (Stacie); grandchildren, Madeline Harris, Erin Stewart (Garren), William Harris, Emma Coggins, and Joseph Harris. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Glover (Richard); and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Coggins was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Schlereth. The family requests memorials be made to Prisma Health Hospice. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on June 11, 2019