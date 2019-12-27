Sarah Ellen Williams Smith

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Reid Chapel A.M.E. Church
6100 David Street
View Map
Obituary
Sarah Ellen Williams Smith COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Ellen Williams Smith will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, December 27, 2019 at Reid Chapel A.M.E. Church, 6100 David Street with burial at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Heyward Brockington Road. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road has been entrusted with the arrangements. Surviving are her children, Dr. Dorothy Gallman, Vertral (Gregory) Johnson, Joe Phillip (Shenique) Smith, Francis Smith and Johnnie Mae Canty; sisters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019
