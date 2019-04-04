Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Ezzell. View Sign

Sarah Alexandra Ezzell ORANGEBURG - Sarah Alexandra Ezzell, age 30, gained her wings Saturday, March 30, 2019, due to possible heart failure resulting in a fatal car accident. She was born and raised in Rocky Mount, NC, and was the youngest of three beautiful daughters to Ken and Terri Ezzell. Although she was the youngest, she was the spunkiest and most free-spirited of them all, marching to the tune of her own drum. From the very beginning, she was headstrong, full of life, love and adventure no matter where it took her. Sarah moved to Columbia, SC in 2001. After enrolling in Lexington High School, she gained a number of lifelong friends, especially Amanda, Victoria and Lauren, whose friendships she cherished dearly. Growing up she followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, but soon grew into her own and, in the process, graduated from USC with a BS in Behavioral Psychology in 2013. Earning her degree was one of her proudest accomplishments. Among Sarah's favorite things were being anywhere near water, whether it be the beach or the lake, or anywhere she could get that tan. Another one of Sarah's greatest loves was her love of music, as you could always hear her coming from a mile away. At the core of Sarah's strength, as well as ours, is the unwavering and unconditional love and support we all have for each other. Sarah was preceded in death by her Mother, Terri Ezzell; her Grandma, Mary Rue Ezzell; her Granny, Nelli Hockett Cook; and her Papa, Hiram Monk Ezzell. She is survived by her loving father, Ken Ezzell; her sisters, Ashley Brown (Steven) and Kelly Ezzell; and her niece, Kenley, whom she adored and who affectionately calls her RaRa. She is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family. While we mourn the loss of someone gone too soon, we are reminded that life's journey is a gift, and that we can never know how long the journey will last. While Sarah's journey ended too soon, we know that she lived life to its fullest, loved everyone harder than imaginable, and that she is smiling down on everyone who is celebrating her life right now, and is thankful to have had each and every one of them a part of it. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm followed by the funeral service from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, located at 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118. Following the service, there will be a catered Celebration of Life at the home of Kelly Ezzell. Please contact close friends or family for location and directions. The family is incredibly thankful to all those who have shown their love, support, and compassion during this difficult time, and we sincerely hope you will join us to celebrate the life of such an amazing young woman. Online condolences may be expressed at

3379 Columbia Rd

Orangeburg , SC 29118

