Service Information
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia , SC 29205
(803)-771-7990
Service
10:45 AM
private at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum
Facebook livestreaming
Dunbar Funeral Home Facebook Page

Sarah Harriett "Beau" Kirven Johnson COLUMBIA - Sarah Harriett "Beau" Kirven Johnson, 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born November 1, 1927 in the city of Sumter, SC. Her father was the late William Coit Kirven, who was the Sumter Chief of Police. Her mother was the late Mary Elizabeth "Doll" Howard Kirven. Harriett was an only child, so she was exceptionally close to both of her parents. While her mother was teaching her to make biscuits, her father was teaching her to shoot a .38 caliber revolver at the gunnery range with the police department. She excelled in school, and was the editor of the school newspaper. Harriet became engaged the summer she completed school to Robert Amsey Johnson, Sr. of Smyrna, TN, a 22-year-old pilot stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, then termed "Shaw Field." They were married on December 28, 1945 and we married for 73 years. In addition to her parents, Harriett was predeceased by her husband, and her daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Johnson. She is survived by her son, Robert, Jr. "Bobby" Johnson (Kathy); and grandchildren, Donnie Johnson (Minde), Matt Johnson (Angela), Sissy Boozer (Curt), Sarah Johnson Spears, Lisa Turner, and Sam Strickland (Whitney); and numerous great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be private at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Facebook livestreaming will begin at 10:55 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, on the Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Facebook page. Memories may be shared at

