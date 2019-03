Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sarah Morris Herlong GASTON Sarah Morris Herlong, 76, of Gaston, wife of the late William "Billy" Herlong passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1942 to the late John Bunyan Morris Jr. and Mary Duensing Morris. She grew up in St. Matthews, SC where she met the love of her life Billy. She attended Winthrop College and enjoyed a love of music, playing piano and organ. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She is survived by four children, Bess Long (Randy), Mary Stallings (Michael), Will Herlong and Sarah Herlong; one sister, Mary Jane Morris; one brother, John Morris; four grandchildren, Danielle Warren (Alex), Rachel Sikes (James), Joshua Long and Evan Stallings; three great- grandchildren, Kirkland Warren, Lucas Warren and Caspian Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Private burial will follow at St. Paul UMC in St. Matthews SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

