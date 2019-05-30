Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Jo Bookhardt Thomas. View Sign Service Information Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home 4541 Savannah Hwy. North , SC 29112 (803)-247-2651 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Jo Bookhardt Thomas DELAND, FL - Jo Thomas of DeLand, FL., entered Heaven from the loving care of Parkview ALF on May 27, 2019. Jo was born on June 27, 1927 in Elloree, S.C. to Harry Bair and Kathleen Bair Gohagan. She grew up in the home of her Grandparents H. Walter and Addie Livingston Bookhardt. After graduating from Elloree High School, Jo moved with her mother and stepfather, Wallace Gohagan to Deland. She worked for Southern Bell and was a model for Berman's Clothing Store. On a visit back to S.C. , Jo met and fell in love with Henry B. Thomas, JR. They married in 1948 in Elloree at Trinity Lutheran Church and made their home in North, S.C. In 1959 they moved to DeLand. Jo was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. She retired from Sherwood Medical in 1998. She and H.B. returned to the family home in North. Jo was a member of Providence Baptist Church, Orangeburg, S.C. and was formerly the oldest living member. She enjoyed music, reading, cooking, shopping and vacations. Jo was predeceased by her husband H.B., sister, Martha Smith and son-in-law, Ross Dickinson. She is survived by a son Henry (Rudy) Thomas; daughter, Janie Dickinson; grandchildren, Lee Anderson, Kendrick Thomas, Cassie Thomas, Dottie Jo Thomas, Roni Thomas, Wendy (Deon) Dukhu, Chance (Vanessa) Thomas all of DeLand, Kelly Dickinson and Laura Vyner of Texas; great grandchildren, Caleb, Beegie, Jade, Cassie, Ewan, and Nick. Our mother and grandmother will be missed for her love and encouragement, great meals, beautiful smile, and humorous quick wit. Lankford Funeral home, DeLand is in charge locally. Visitation will be at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, S.C. Sat. June 1 from 6 until 8 PM. Officiating services will be Rev. Kimmett Lott at Providence Baptist Church, Orangeburg, S.C. on Sun. June 2 at 3 PM. Burial will be at the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

