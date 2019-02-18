Sarah Elizabeth Belk King "Libba" DARLINGTON Sarah Elizabeth Belk King "Libba", loving wife of Harold L. King, and mother of Debbie (Linnwood) Edwards and Lisa (Steve) Fagan, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19th at Darlington Presbyterian Church with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Belk Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Lisa and Steve Fagan, 297 Warner Dr. Hartsville, SC 29550. Memorials may be sent to The Lord Cares Ministry, PO Box 1457 Darlington, SC 29540, The Susan Johnson Memorial at the Darlington Presbyterian Church, 311 Pearl St. Darlington, SC 29532, or to the Presbyterian Community, 2350 W. Lucas St. Florence, SC 29501. A guestbook is available online: belkfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 18, 2019