Sarah McLain Lajeunesse SUMTER, SC - Sarah McLain Lajeunesse, 75, wife of Paul J. Lajeunesse, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born July 25, 1944, in Patrick, she was a daughter of the late Ernest McLain, and the late Ruth Turnage McLain. Mrs. Lajeunesse was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Happy Quilters Club. Survivors, in addition to her husband of 59 years, include five children, Paula Lajeunesse Kersey (Joe) of Mt. Pleasant, Joseph A. Lajeunesse (Vicky) of Brackettville, TX, Ann Marie Lajeunesse Hall (Kim) of Lecanto, FL; Michelle Lajeunesse Follin (Robert) of Culpepper, VA; and William B. Lajeunesse (Jenny) of Suwanee, GA; ten grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Perdue of Patrick, and Margaret "Ernestine" Watson of Albemarle, NC. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to St. Anne Catholic Church, 216 E Liberty St, Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

